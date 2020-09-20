Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 23.4% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Beaxy has a market cap of $813,617.37 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.04374776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00056907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034099 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.