Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Reaches $83.39 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a total market cap of $83.39 million and $548,278.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003785 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

