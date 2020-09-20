Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.45 ($7.59).

ETR AT1 opened at €4.34 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.24. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

