Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.37 ($54.55).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.02. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($114.42).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

