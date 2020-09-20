Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.37 ($54.55).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €36.32 ($42.73) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.02. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.