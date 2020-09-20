BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.
BBL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.
NYSE:BBL opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
