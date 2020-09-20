BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

BBL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE:BBL opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,929,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

