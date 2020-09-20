BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

BHP opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

