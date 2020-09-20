BidaskClub Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $344.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

