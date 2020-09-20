BidaskClub Downgrades InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IDCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

IDCC opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.