BidaskClub Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

