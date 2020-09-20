BidaskClub Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 385,011 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

