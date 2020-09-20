BidaskClub Upgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.