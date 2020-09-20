BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

BIGC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,289. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

