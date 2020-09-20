Binance Coin Market Capitalization Hits $3.70 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $324.39 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.65 or 0.00235739 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00089462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.01416484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00214115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000708 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

