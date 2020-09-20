BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get BiomX alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of BiomX stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. BiomX has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BiomX (PHGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.