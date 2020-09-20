BitCoal Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $5,904.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00853465 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003587 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

