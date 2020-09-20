Bitcoin Cash Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $1.61 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $224.45 or 0.02065819 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Liquid, Koinim and Bit2C.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,865.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00712708 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014451 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,523,150 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Ovis, Bit2C, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Coinroom, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, OKCoin International, CoinBene, Bitbank, BTCC, HitBTC, Koinex, Instant Bitex, BitMarket, ACX, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Negocie Coins, CEX.IO, ZB.COM, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bleutrade, RightBTC, UEX, xBTCe, B2BX, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Tidex, MBAex, Coinfloor, Allcoin, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Zebpay, Crex24, Bitstamp, Gatecoin, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinEx, QuadrigaCX, Independent Reserve, TOPBTC, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, Graviex, Kraken, Fatbtc, Bibox, Liqui, cfinex, CPDAX, Coinnest, BigONE, EXX, Koineks, Coinsquare, BtcTrade.im, Bittrex, Mercado Bitcoin, Cobinhood, Korbit, Braziliex, Bitsane, Bit-Z, Bitso, Coinbase Pro, Coindeal, FCoin, Iquant, Coinbe, Kuna, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, ABCC, Buda, bitFlyer, BitBay, HBUS, Bitfinex, Bitinka, Cryptomate, OKEx, COSS, ChaoEX, Liquid, Coinrail, Koinim, Indodax, Binance, YoBit, Zaif, Bitbns, Bithumb, Coinone, DSX, C2CX, Cryptohub, BTC Markets, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Mercatox, CoinEgg, BitForex, Cryptopia, QBTC, Exmo, Bisq, WEX, Stocks.Exchange, WazirX and SouthXchange. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.