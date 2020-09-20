Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $234,062.48 and $4,289.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

