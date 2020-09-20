Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $507,184.81 and $3,502.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00528153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00074333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

