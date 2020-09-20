Bitzeny Achieves Market Cap of $181,155.85 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $181,155.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

