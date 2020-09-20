BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 594,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.60. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 119,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.