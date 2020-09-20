Blaine Templeman Sells 12,369 Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $29,561.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

