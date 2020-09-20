Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Cap Hits $334,558.30

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $334,558.30 and $421.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

