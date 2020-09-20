Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $94.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.78.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,558 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 826,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,691. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

