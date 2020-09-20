Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,849 shares of company stock worth $3,520,558. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

