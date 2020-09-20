BMO Capital Markets Cuts Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Price Target to $40.00

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIV. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

AIV stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 158,642 shares during the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

