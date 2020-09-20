Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

BOOT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 581,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,658. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $831.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

