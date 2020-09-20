BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 370 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 245.75 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.77%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.