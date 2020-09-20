BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Cowen

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.66.

BP stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in BP by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 17,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 10.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 105,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

