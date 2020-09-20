BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Declares Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:BMTO)

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) announced a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 stock remained flat at $GBX 1,475 ($19.27) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a 12-month low of GBX 905 ($11.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63.

About BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

