BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. Prourocare Medical (NASDAQ:PUMD) Critical Review

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Prourocare Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Prourocare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -42.27% -38.87% -23.93% Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prourocare Medical has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Prourocare Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million 2.83 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -12.10 Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prourocare Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

Summary

BRAINSWAY LTD/S beats Prourocare Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

