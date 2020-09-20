Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

BNR stock opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.54.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

