Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.81 ($63.31).

Shares of BNR opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.01 and its 200 day moving average is €45.54. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

