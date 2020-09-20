Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €66.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.54.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

