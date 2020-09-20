Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.81 ($63.31).

Shares of BNR opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.54.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

