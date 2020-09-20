Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €58.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.81 ($63.31).

Brenntag stock opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.54.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

