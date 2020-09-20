Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €71.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Shares of BNR opened at €56.28 ($66.21) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.54.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

