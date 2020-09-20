Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,456. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.51 and its 200 day moving average is $292.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.70, for a total value of $17,934,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,028 shares of company stock worth $257,942,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.