Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. Insiders sold 138,217 shares of company stock worth $19,064,850 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,797,000 after acquiring an additional 150,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.51. 906,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.