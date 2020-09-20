Brokerages Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,620,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,401,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

AMRS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,332. The company has a market cap of $578.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.