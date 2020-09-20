Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Ciena posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. 2,883,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,474. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,100 shares of company stock worth $9,546,217. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

