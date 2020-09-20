Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.53). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPZM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $29,150.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,747 shares in the company, valued at $383,514.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $77,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,166.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $123,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

EPZM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.26. 2,854,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

