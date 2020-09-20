Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 836,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $32.03. 6,479,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,834. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

