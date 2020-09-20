Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

