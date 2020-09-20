Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SASR. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 485,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

