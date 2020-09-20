Brokerages Set 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Price Target at $44.60

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of 4Licensing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of 4Licensing stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,670. 4Licensing has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

