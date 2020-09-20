Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $1,664.83

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,669.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $35.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,451.09. 3,152,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $986.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,547.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,395.75. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

