Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 1,943.64

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($26.06).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of AAL stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,979 ($25.86). 4,959,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,887.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,683.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($24.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.80 ($3,053.44). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 150 shares of company stock valued at $277,859.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

