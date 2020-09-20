Brokerages Set Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Price Target at $9.08

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mackie downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Bellus Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bellus Health during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bellus Health during the first quarter worth about $621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bellus Health by 104.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 549,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,331. Bellus Health has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.