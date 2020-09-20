Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) PT at GBX 1,617.60

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.60 ($21.14).

BRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,410 ($18.42) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Matthew Key purchased 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,505.73 ($8,500.89). Also, insider Sam Fischer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53) per share, for a total transaction of £37,950 ($49,588.40).

LON BRBY traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,575 ($20.58). 1,837,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,418.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,443.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.58).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

