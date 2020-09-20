Brokerages Set Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Target Price at $43.75

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,903. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.